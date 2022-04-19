PAPER's Los Angeles party with Jaded London on Wednesday, April 13 was not to be missed.

The brand, founded by siblings Jade and Grant Goulden, has been tapping into trends since 2013, becoming one of Europe's most beloved streetwear labels. In their biggest journey yet, they brought London to LA for the brand's first-ever pop-up on Thursday, April 14, and kept attendees out all night before opening to the public.

At Club Bahia, the city's brightest stars came together to dance, including Chance the Rapper, Kevin Abstract, Asia Monet, Tefi Pessoa, Anwar Hadid and Buddy. Sounds were supplied by Kesh, DrewByrd, Gonnie Garko and Special Guest, while spirits stayed high with guests sipping on SunnyVodka. Go inside the event, below.