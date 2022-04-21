PAPER Fashion: From the Sheets to the Streets

Paris-based photographer and filmmaker, Lou Escobar, aims her signature cinematic lens at daring looks from big brands (Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga) and independent designers (Natasha Marro Studio, Florentina Leitner, Celia Caldéron Asensio) alike for PAPER's latest fashion series.

Dress: Natasha Marro Studio, Earrings: Vicki Sarge

(On Adeline) Bodysuit and hat: Florentina Leitner, Corset: Dilara Findikoglu, Sleeves: Miscreants, Shoes: Givency; (On Youssou) Jacket and jeans: Givenchy, Bodysuit: Celia Caldéron Asensio, Balaclava: Bailey Prado, Necklace: HATTON LABS, Shoes: ROKER

(On Chenchen) Tracksuit: Louis Vuitton, Shoes: UNDERGROUND England; (On Fynn) Shirt: Givenchy, Pants: Louis Vuitton, Shoes and sunglasses: Balenciaga

Dress: Amber Healey, Shoes: ROKER

Dress: 16Arlington, Shoes: Sophia Webster

Bodysuit: Celia Caldéron Asensio, Jacket: Alexander McQueen

(On Adeline) Corset: Stylist's own, Blazer: Vintage, Tights: Celia Caldéron Asensio; (On Fynn) Shirt: NODRESS, Necklace: Vicki Sarge

Blazers: Model's own, Shirt: Givenchy, Sunglasses: Balenciaga

Corset and pants: Igor Dieryck, Glover: Miscreants, Necklace: Hatton Labs, Shoes: ROKER

Headpiece: SORCHA O'RAGHALLAIGH