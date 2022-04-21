Fashion
PAPER Fashion: From the Sheets to the Streets
Photography by Lou Escobar / Styling by Celia Arias / Hair and makeup by Mary Jane Gotidoc
1h
Paris-based photographer and filmmaker, Lou Escobar, aims her signature cinematic lens at daring looks from big brands (Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga) and independent designers (Natasha Marro Studio, Florentina Leitner, Celia Caldéron Asensio) alike for PAPER's latest fashion series.
Dress: Natasha Marro Studio, Earrings: Vicki Sarge
(On Adeline) Bodysuit and hat: Florentina Leitner, Corset: Dilara Findikoglu, Sleeves: Miscreants, Shoes: Givency; (On Youssou) Jacket and jeans: Givenchy, Bodysuit: Celia Caldéron Asensio, Balaclava: Bailey Prado, Necklace: HATTON LABS, Shoes: ROKER
(On Chenchen) Tracksuit: Louis Vuitton, Shoes: UNDERGROUND England; (On Fynn) Shirt: Givenchy, Pants: Louis Vuitton, Shoes and sunglasses: Balenciaga
Dress: Amber Healey, Shoes: ROKER
Dress: 16Arlington, Shoes: Sophia Webster
Bodysuit: Celia Caldéron Asensio, Jacket: Alexander McQueen
(On Adeline) Corset: Stylist's own, Blazer: Vintage, Tights: Celia Caldéron Asensio; (On Fynn) Shirt: NODRESS, Necklace: Vicki Sarge
Corset and pants: Igor Dieryck, Glover: Miscreants, Necklace: Hatton Labs, Shoes: ROKER
Headpiece: SORCHA O'RAGHALLAIGH
(On Brandon) Boots: Maison Margiela; (On Chenchen) Dress: Simone Rocha, Bodysuit: Celia Caldéron Asensio, Tights: Chopova Lowena, Boots: NODRESS
Photography: Lou Escobar
Photography assistants: Michael Hani and Samuel Hilaire
Hair and makeup: Mary Jane Gotidoc (at One Represents using MAKE UP FOR EVER and ORIBE)
Styling: Celia Arias (at The Only Agency)
Styling assistant: Sophia Lund
Production & Casting: DMB Represents
Models: Destiny Adeyemi (Chapter Management), Adeline (Xdirectn), Chenchen (Xdirectn), Fynn (Xdirectn), Brandon Khaw (Xdirectn), Fern Gray (Xdirectn), Youssou (Xdirectn)
This 2018 Kardashian-Grande Instagram Exchange Is Pretty Meta