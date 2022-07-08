Fashion
PAPER Fashion: Eyelid Licker
Photography by Diego Cruz / Styling by Felipe Mendez
3s
Images presented online feed a growing desire to transform our bodies and become characters. Aroused by both exhibitionism and voyeurism, our narcissistic society has turned itself into one big performance (and several individualized ones). You have to show your personality with strategy and technical prowess, resorting to methods similar to those of a brand that must stand out in the market. Photographer Diego Cruz and stylist Felipe Mendez explore this idea in Eyelid Licker for PAPER Fashion, below.
Clothing: Sportmax
Clothing and accessories: Sportmax
Blazer, corset, belt and dress: Maison Margiela, Shoes: Sportmax
Creative direction: Diego Cruz and Felipe Mendez
Photography and art direction: Diego Cruz
Styling: Felipe Mendez
Makeup: Luz Giraldo
Hair: Frances Cardona
Styling assistants: Carmen Rodriguez and Andrea Brown
Model: Muriel Seiquer