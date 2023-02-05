Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Criticized Over Pamela Anderson TikTok

Pamela Anderson's story has already provoked a response from Tommy Lee's new wife.

On Thursday, Brittany Furlan came under fire for alleging that the '90s icon could care less about her existence in a since-deleted TikTok, which was posted shortly after the release of both Anderson's Love, Pamela memoir and Netflix's Pamela: A Love Story documentary.

“Pam if I died,” the former Vine star wrote over the video, where she can be seen playing with the "90s Pam Makeup" filter while sitting next to the Mötley Crue drummer, whose tumultuous three-year marriage included a headline-making sex tape scandal, struggles with addiction and allegations of physical abuse.

"She passed away?," Furlan can be heard saying, as a distracted Lee checks his phone in the background. "Oh, hmmm, alright."

Perhaps anticipating the negativity, Furlan — who married Lee in 2019 — explained that jokes were her coping mechanism in the caption. However, she still ended up being criticized by fans that accused her of being "insecure" and "embarrassing," with several commenters saying things like "pam doesn't want tommy but tommy would take pam back in a second."



“Pam even said on Howard Stern that she respects their marriage and she’s happy that he’s happy,” as another wrote, in reference to Anderson saying that she believes Furlan is "good to him and I totally support that and think that's great" on The Howard Stern Show last month.

"I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship," the Baywatch alum added. "And [I'm] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."

That said, TMZ later said that Furlan deleted the TikTok "because she felt it was going to be twisted," especially after she's faced "a barrage of attacks online" from fans who want the former couple — who share two children — "to get back together."

"She also wanted to clarify that she is not annoyed with Pamela," the outlet continued, prior to saying that Brittany's loved ones believed "the documentary made it very clear that Pam is still very much in love with Tommy."

"She wishes it was a little less of a love letter to her husband," as TMZ added. "But gets that Pam is entitled to feel how she feels and she understands."