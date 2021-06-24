Spanish menswear label Palomo Spain has released a collection of evocative knitwear pieces created in partnership with designer Clea Stuart. Entitled "Summer of Love," the 11-piece collaboration is a vibrant display of light-hearted prints, playful silhouettes, and a certain je ne sais quois that sets the label apart from its menswear counterparts.

"Clea and I are both very optimistic and positive [which] is marked by raw love for our work," creative director Alejandro Gomez Palomo tells PAPER. "We both wanted something that was executed exquisitely and felt cozy and happy, to [both] the wearer and the viewers."

Fresh off of the brand's Fall 2021 collection — a colorful exploration of tailoring and print — the designer continued that sense of renewal throughout the collaboration with Stuart. The collection features cutesy floral prints, exaggerated silhouettes and an enticing variety of underbust singlets that the brand began to experiment with in the prior season.

Lensed by photographer Fede Delibes, the collection's campaign captures traditional codes of the Spanish label while incorporating new ventures fashion-wise — oversized lapels, quirky notions, among other touchpoints. The campaign's picturesque location has us booking the next flight to the Spanish coast, too.

"Our connection, personally and creatively, was very fluent from day one," said Stuart. "We are both enthusiastic and driven people and we appreciated [the] qualities of each other's work. Alejandro is clear about how he wants things. He conceives an idea and takes the step towards it. I like this personality and the fierce, authentic results this brings."