Brazlian singer and drag queen Pabllo Vittar is really doing it all—a new buzzy album and, naturally, a digital NFT fashion drop.

Known for punchy lyrics and top-notch production, Vittar took a more introspective approach to Batidão Tropical, a pop-infused exploration of Brazlian music and rhythms. "The album is a way to celebrate Brazilian heritage and how rich the music and rhythms are! It represents where I come from and a dynamic of who I have become as an artist," the singer said.

Coinciding with the drop, Vittar collaborated with Nicola Formichetti's brand Nicopanda and digital fashion house The Fabricant on a digital fashion line that was available for purchase. She also released a series of virtual Pride-inspired fashions with the sales benefitting GLAAD. The line of garments included a variety of skin-tight bodysuits and strappy footwear featured on statuesque models.

Released through online auction platform Nifty Gateway, the collection is in line with the ethos of the multi-talented singer. Vittar has always been on the cutting-edge of music and fashion, with high-profile collaborations with juggernauts like Calvin Klein, Charli XCX, and Rina Sawayama. And as she should, Vittar is taking over the NFT space, too.

For better or for worse, crypto and digital currencies have become a mainstay across pop-culture and fashion. Remember when Lindsay Lohan made her music return through an exclusive NFT? Or when Joe Exotic sold his fringe jacket as a digital art piece? Put simply, NFTs—non-fungible tokens—are a form of digital art that can be auctioned, sold, and traded. Different from Bitcoin, which has become equally as popular, NFTs are exclusive pieces of digital art sold through the platform Ethereum. You can learn more about the craze, here.