Whether you know him as the frontman of legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath or as the lovable goofball patriarch on The Osbournes, Ozzy Osbourne is one of the most recognizable pop culture figures in history.

At 74, he may not be able to rock out like he used to. That hasn't stopped him from touring one last time. Following the European No More Tours II announcement in 2019 with fellow legends Judas Priest, it has been a rocky road. From health issues to the pandemic, a lot of factors postponed the tour several times. Fans nonetheless held out hope for the Prince of Darkness to go out with a bang.

Unfortunately, there's a major setback. In a sudden statement made on January 31, Osbourne announced his retirement from touring. The news came following continued complications with a spinal injury first sustained in 2003 during a nearly fatal quad-bike accident. In 2019, the tour was first postponed because Osbourne fell in his home, aggravating the injury. Osbourne has been treating the injury ever since in hopes that he could return to the road.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," Osbourne said in a statement. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," he continues. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country." Luckily, technology and the pandemic saw a rise in virtual concerts. We may get some acoustic Ozzy rocking out from the comfort of his living room for all we know.

Recently, Osbourne became a grandfather again after his daughter, Kelly, welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson of Slipknot. In a recent interview with People, she shouted out her enthusiastic father who "fucking told everybody" about the sex of her baby. The Prince of Darkness can now attend to activities such as playing with his grandchildren and enjoying life with his family.

Below, read Osbourne's full statement.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.



My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.



I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.



Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.



I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.



I love you all…”