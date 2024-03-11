The Best Dressed at the Oscars Demand a Ceasefire

Awards season wrapped on the eve of Ramadan, with the most famous people in the world walking the Oscars red carpet in the shadow of Palestinian activists bravely encamped just out of view of Getty cameras. It was a grim affair, the palpable tension among those on the ground leaking through the live feeds.

As Netanyahu telegraphs to Israeli officials and U.S. allies that a ground invasion of Rafah will commence, a handful of celebrities bucked the criticism of some extremely loud voices in Hollywood, and showed up to Hollywood’s biggest night emblazoned with Artists4Ceasefire pins. It was a bold move that at once felt liberatory and futile, straddling a razor thin line between hope for a better future and the realities of an active genocide.

The majority of those who wore pins were people of color. It’s a significant statistic throughout these last five months, emblematic of a deeper, strongly rooted cowardice amongst those most likely to be shielded from the extreme harassment Palestinian advocates face. It’s a cowardice that keeps a pin off the lapel, the critical statement stuck in the throat.

In lieu of a more traditional fashion roundup, let's highlight those who took a stand regardless. See PAPER’s roundup of the Oscars best dressed, below.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell The “What Was I Made For” winner set aside the Dilara Findikoglu and tiny little glasses for this Chanel set that's been likened to a school principle that slays. The pin pops against the black suit jacket!

Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim In January, Mahershala worked in coordination with the Palestinian Festival of Literature to raise money for Mohammed al-Qudwa, a poet who was seeking to get his family out of Gaza.

He paired his pin with this form fitting tuxedo and two-tone pointed shoes. Amatus’ dress was made in coordination with Anna Prisekin, a professional costumer, and her stylist Mai-Lei. The oversized pockets are quite the statement, and together they look quite the statement couple!

Ava DuVernay The prolific director and producer paired her Artists4Ceasefire pin with a custom Louis Vuitton gown in this pale blue. It was a popular color on the carpet, seen elsewhere on Lupita Nyong’o’s Armani Prive dress, or the custom Louis Vuitton dress of Da’Vine Joy Randolph. It’s a gorgeous color, and we’ve seen it grow in prevalence since those near-inescapable Valentino gowns some years back. Coincidentally, sources have said Duvernay kept Maha Dakhil on as an agent after she was ousted for pro-Palestinian statements from CAA’s motion picture department, where she served as co-head, and its internal board.

Quannah ChasingHorse and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai The draping of Quannah’s dress is near perfect, and her glam is sublime. The model has become recognizable as a cover star for her Yidįįłtoo — a traditional face tattoo for Hän Gwich'in women — and has built her career being an outspoken advocate for indigenous people. We talk of the Palestinian struggle being linked to so many others around the globe, and Quannah herself has fought against encroaching oil pipelines and colonizing forces at home and across the continent. As for D’Pharoah, the Reservation Dogs actor’s suit is tailored excellently. I quite like an almost-too-short trouser, especially in this skinny fit, if done right.

Ramy Youssef In an interview with Esquire, Youssef walked through his Zegna jacket and “super dressed up thobe,” inspired by what he wears to the mosque at night during Ramadan. “I had this thobe that was custom made for me for my wedding. I didn't actually wear it at my wedding, but I wore it the whole week. It was designed by Yassir Ahmed and Zaid Mahomed.” The result is quite arresting on the carpet, considering Hollywood’s rather notorious relationship with Islam and depictions of Muslim and Arab people on screen.

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney Mark Ruffalo has been outspoken for Palestine prior to last night’s ceremony, continuing that commitment with an Artists4Ceasefire pin. It’s no wonder moms across America believe themselves fated to run off with him in some other version of their lives.

He also took time on social media to highlight the “finger heart” alongside Youssef, which “champions the right to choose” with abortion. As he wrote on Twitter, “The Far Right opposes this powerful message. In the U.S. & EU, they've cut off tens of millions of women from essential abortion rights.” As Palestinians, feminist activists and aid workers have noted since October, the genocide in Gaza is also a frightening reproductive rights issue, and the message of #MyVoiceMyChoice pairs quite nicely with their pins.