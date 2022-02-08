- Fashion
The nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards are in and this year's list is full of as many surprises and underdog stories as it is notable snubs and upsets.
Perhaps the only awards show that isn't currently postponed or abridged in some form due to COVID, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross woke up early this morning to present the nominees for the 2022 Oscars and judging from the list, the Academy really really loved The Power of the Dog. Leading the pack with 12 overall nominations, the western drama earned nods for Best Picture, Best Director and almost all of the major acting categories. Co-stars and real-life couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons both earned their very first nominations for their supporting roles in the Netflix film as well.
Dune, Licorice Pizza, Belfast, CODA, King Richard and Don't Look Up are also in the running for Best Picture along with Kristen Stewart getting a Best Actress Nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer and Penélope Cruz getting recognition for her starring role in Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers.
As far as notable omissions goes, Zola, Pig, Titane and The Green Knight all were glaringly absent for the list of Oscar noms with Denis Villeneuve and Palme d'Or winner Julie Ducournau being surprisingly passed over for Best Director. But perhaps the biggest snub that has everyone up in arms is probably House of Gucci.
Despite having had strong showings at other awards shows this season, Ridley Scott's fashionable true-crime drama got a singular Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Much to Patrizia Reggiani's probable delight, Lady Gaga was surprisingly snubbed for Best Actress despite being one of the presumptive frontrunners. Lord knows Lady Gaga definitely campaigned hard for the awards but if she was upset about being overlooked she definitely isn't letting on.
Gaga was quick to post in support of stylist Frederic Aspiras for his Hair and Makeup nomination. "Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming," she writes on Instagram. "He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so greatful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit."
Check out the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations below.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best International Feature
Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Hand of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World, Norway
Achievement in Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Photo via Getty/ Dia Dipasupil
