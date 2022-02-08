The nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards are in and this year's list is full of as many surprises and underdog stories as it is notable snubs and upsets.

Perhaps the only awards show that isn't currently postponed or abridged in some form due to COVID, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross woke up early this morning to present the nominees for the 2022 Oscars and judging from the list, the Academy really really loved The Power of the Dog. Leading the pack with 12 overall nominations, the western drama earned nods for Best Picture, Best Director and almost all of the major acting categories. Co-stars and real-life couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons both earned their very first nominations for their supporting roles in the Netflix film as well.

Dune , Licorice Pizza, Belfast, CODA, King Richard and Don't Look Up are also in the running for Best Picture along with Kristen Stewart getting a Best Actress Nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer and Penélope Cruz getting recognition for her starring role in Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers.

As far as notable omissions goes, Zola, Pig, Titane and The Green Knight all were glaringly absent for the list of Oscar noms with Denis Villeneuve and Palme d'Or winner Julie Ducournau being surprisingly passed over for Best Director. But perhaps the biggest snub that has everyone up in arms is probably House of Gucci.

Despite having had strong showings at other awards shows this season, Ridley Scott's fashionable true-crime drama got a singular Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Much to Patrizia Reggiani's probable delight, Lady Gaga was surprisingly snubbed for Best Actress despite being one of the presumptive frontrunners. Lord knows Lady Gaga definitely campaigned hard for the awards but if she was upset about being overlooked she definitely isn't letting on.

Gaga was quick to post in support of stylist Frederic Aspiras for his Hair and Makeup nomination. "Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming," she writes on Instagram . "He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so greatful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit."

Check out the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Hand of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days