The Oscars Carpet Turned It Out It was a calm, expected 84th annual Academy Awards in which nothing off-kilter or headline-generating happened. Well, not exactly (and I’m not talking about Gaga shading Caitlyn Jenner with kindness outside Elton John’s party). There will be plenty to read and dissect about the ceremony itself in the coming the days, but let’s focus on the red carpet, as we are one to do.

Anything notable? Timothée Chalamet, making his 2022 carpet debut, didn’t wear a shirt (opting for a cropped Louis Vuitton jacket with a lace overlay from the women’s SS22 collection). Spencer nominee Kristen Stewart wore a custom Chanel (yup, back to Chanel) look including a tuxedo jack and short shorts. Sarah Paulson in a yellow version of the recently debuted and much-buzzed-about Bottega Veneta leather fringe midi skirt (retail value $29K). Kirsten Dunst threw it back two decades in Christian Lacroix Fall 2002 (via Lily et Cie's archives, no less!). Fellow Power of the Dog nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee continued his quite successful efforts to come for Timmy’s “Best Dressed Twink” crown wearing a custom powder blue Bottega Veneta via Bottega’s new creative director Mattieu Blazy. And speaking of Bottega: Uma Thurman looked every ounce a filmé star in another custom Matthieu Blazy creation.

Overall, I’d say the big winner of the night was Mattieu Blazy, both with his roster of talent — Smit-McpHee, Thurman and Paulson — and the looks, both runway in the case of Paulson and custom for the other two, that he brought to the carpet. From his appointment in November to his debut collection last month and now this, Blazy is proving to be an “it boy” worth the hubbub.

Oscar Isaac Press Tour See on Instagram

"There’s no real master strategy," stylist Michael Fisher tells me about his approach to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight press tour, which has given us a number of top-tier moments chief among them a Thom Browne classic medium gray wool twill blazer with a pleated skirt and brogue boots. “But I always approach a press tour thinking about the character that the actor is portraying.”

With that in mind, he says, there are many expectations of what an actor playing a superhero should look like on a red carpet. But then again, Oscar in Moon Knight, is not your conventional superhero (He has multiple personalities in the miniseries). “So we wanted to take the opportunity to explore his off-duty wardrobe through the many facets of his own personality. More specifically, there is the artist who is a risk taker, the leading man who presents with authority and the cool dad and husband.”

This included looks ranging from Brioni to Valentino to Ferragamo. But about that much-discussed skirt, which had co-star Ethan Hawke drooling on the red carpet: “We discussed wearing skirts on this tour as he’s been a big fan and has always wanted to give it a try. This seemed like the perfect time to have a breakout moment and do something unexpected.” Mission accomplished!

Kim Cattrall for Farfetch See on Instagram

Something shifted the day that Kim Cattrall was announced as the new face of Farfetch. The images, which feature the Mannequin star serving in looks including a gold Khaite coat, an Area jacket, Rick Owens sunnies and Prada bag, were a necessary reminder that though Samantha Jones remains holed up in London, she is alive and well.

According to Farfetch creative director Yanis Henrion, the reason he chose Cattrall as the right icon for the campaign is quite simple. “Because pop culture has defined our generation when it comes to style, aesthetics and attitude — unlikely fashion icons from TV shows (especially those that are not the main character) are the ones we chose vs the ones society would like to choose. Farfetch is all about personal choice — we don’t tell you what to wear, you know better than anyone what you want. And Kim Cattrall embodies that mindset better than anyone.”

Honorable Mentions 6’6” actor Lee Pace in custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry at the SXSW premiere of Bodies Bodies Bodies needs mentioned. As do Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson in Gucci at the Critics Choice Awards.

Anne Hathway in Christopher John Rogers, Paco Rabanne and Aquazzura. Let’s just say, with awards season finally at a close, it’s time to take a fashion shower and pass the fuck out.

