Music was never originally the plan for Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, Orion Sun. Having grown up idolizing Mae Jemison and dreaming of one day becoming an astronaut herself, Orion Sun turned to music after a concussion she got playing basketball dashed her athletic hopes as a teen. Using music as an outlet to process past trauma and cope with mental health struggles, the rising R&B talent has supported the likes of Daniel Ceasar and Tierra Whack while amassing a cult following along the way.

Now, Orion Sun is back and ready to unpack a whole new set of emotions with her new EP, Getaway. Written at the height of quarantine, Orion Sun looked to music as an escape from the bleak pandemic reality that surrounded her and drawing on her own experiences with police brutality the same time as 2020's summer of Black Lives Matter protests.

"Experiencing that and seeing my community plagued with COVID simultaneously led me to feel that the world was a dangerous place to be," Orion Sun says. "This EP was born from that. The yearning to get out and get away. The want to learn more, to grow more, to love more and to evolve."

Celebrating the release of her latest EP, Orion Sun shares today a lyric video for her single, "pressure." Grounded by an airy lo-fi beat with delicate piano and trap snares, the track sees Orion Sun serenading the listener with her syrupy smooth vocals as she feels the pressures and responsibilities of life weigh down on her shoulders. World weary and ground down, "pressure" comes as a calming balm in these cruel, unforgiving times.

"'Pressure' is a confession," Orion Sun says of the track. "I'm strong and weak. I don't like to complain, but I do sometimes. This is just expressing the doubts and fears and weight that I carry. I'm learning to share some of the burden in a healthy and productive way. My life's goal is to strive for lightness. I wanna be a featherweight champion, light and free."

Check out the PAPER premiere of the official "pressure" lyric video by Orion Sun and stream Getaway, below.

Photography and video direction: Tyler Borchardt
Video editing: Spencer Ford

