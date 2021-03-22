OnlyFans is launching a new creative fund for emerging artists pursuing careers in music.

According to The Independent, the subscription-based platform is currently taking applications from UK-based artists for the £80,000 fund (over $100,000) to highlight the fact that these artists are generating less income on the site than their American peers. The prize money will reportedly be split between four rising musicians, chosen by a panel of judges, including OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely, British rapper Stefflon Don, actress Suki Waterhouse, Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, and designer Henry Holland.

"Music is an industry you have to work incredibly hard at anyway and with live gigs off the table it's been tougher than ever," Stefflon Don told the publication in reference to the obstacles faced by emerging artists amid the pandemic.

"My hope is this gives musicians inspiration or a channel to earn a wage," she continued. "For the winners who will get the grant, I'm excited to see their possibilities in the industry and see the entries."

This latest announcement appears to stem from OnlyFans's efforts to capitalize on the mainstream music industry's rising interest in the platform. In the past year, everyone from Beyoncé to Cardi B to DJ Khaled have hopped on the site to directly connect with fans via exclusive content.

However, as InsideHook noted, OnlyFans's increasing popularity amongst SFW creators may threaten the livelihoods of the sex workers, many of whom have long relied on the subscription site as an online safe haven in an age of escalating censorship and persecution. After all, as adult business and marketing consultant Amberly Rothfield previously told the publication, "Too often we have seen platforms like Twitch and YouTube allow risqué behavior to grow their channels, only to kick us off when major advertisers come down."