OnlyFans Star Courtney Tailor Accused of Murdering Boyfriend

OnlyFans star Courtney Tailor (a.k.a. Courtney Clenney) has been accused of murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, earlier this year.

According to a press release issued by the Hawai'i Police Department, the 26-year-old social media influencer — who boasts 2 million followers on Instagram — was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida on Wednesday, August 10. She is currently awaiting extradition back to Florida, where she's been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection to Obumseli's death, per the Miami Herald.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," defense attorney Frank Prieto said, while explaining that Tailor only left Florida to seek treatment at a Hawaiian rehab center for substance abuse and PTSD. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Tailor's arrest is the result of a four-month investigation into Obumseli's stabbing death, which authorities say happened after the couple got into an argument at their apartment in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. At the time, the model reportedly told police that she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense after stalking her for several weeks and eventually attacking her at home. In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, a handcuffed Tailor can also be seen covered in blood while surrounded by cops.

"Courtney and Christian had a tempestuous relationship since Nov 2020, with multiple incidents of domestic violence from both sides over the period of the relationship," the arrest warrant said, per a second TMZ report featuring video of another physical altercation that took place inside an elevator a few months prior to Obumseli's murder. The outlet also said the warrant makes note of Tailor's previous arrest for domestic battery against Obumseli, while they were in Las Vegas last July.

