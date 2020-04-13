Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Music

One Direction Reportedly Working on a Secret Reunion Project

Sandra Song
2h

One Direction is reportedly back, and right in time for their 10th anniversary.

It's no secret that things have been tense ever since Zayn Malik's 2015 departure from the band, but according to Page Six, the boys are now apparently planning on reuniting for anything from a TV special to a new single.

And though a tour is apparently out of the question, as Liam Payne told The Sun last week, they've apparently been "speaking together a lot over the last few weeks" and trying to make "a number of different things" happen in honor of their big anniversary.

Related | Louis Tomlinson Doesn't Want Any Beef With the One Direction Boys

Needless to say, all this buzz hasn't escaped the attention of One Directioners, who've already started a #OneDirectionReunion hashtag filled with speculation over the fact that Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have all re-followed Malik's Twitter — even if he hasn't gotten around to following them back.

"There's still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually," as one source told the publication, "But there's a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen."

But why now? Well, in addition to the boys reportedly wanting to "thank the fans for their ten years of loyalty," another source said that, "I think what's happening in the world right now has put a lot of their differences into perspective."

Read Page Six's entire report, here.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like
Transformation

Arca: Embracing the Flux

Story by Matt Moen / Photography by Carlota Guerrero, Carloz Saez and Arca
Transformation

Lady Gaga: Life on Chromatica

Story by Justin Moran / Photography & Imagery by Frederik Heyman / Creative Direction by Nicola Formichetti / Styling by Sandra Amador & Tom Eerebout