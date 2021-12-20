Cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are rising at an alarming rate and it's become a concern for people across the country and the world. And now organizers are starting to cancel events, some establishments have temporarily closed their doors, and people are becoming more cautious to avoid worsening the public health situation.

With all this in mind, iHeart Radio has decided to cancel the final show of this year's Jingle Ball tour, which was scheduled for Sunday night in Miami, Florida.

The radio network said in a statement, “Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball."

After appearing at the New York stop on the tour, Lil Nas X also dropped out of the U.K.’s Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball UK due to one of his crew members testing positive. Nas X also revealed this weekend in a series of since-deleted tweets that he's tested positive for COVID.

"I'm not sure whether I've had the Omarion or Alicia Keys variant of COVID but this has not been a fun journey," he reportedly tweeted.