Following the Capitol mob attack, Rep. Ilhan Omar said that she's drawing up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," she tweeted on Wednesday night. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

Rep. Omar's call for Trump to be immediately removed from office was also echoed by six other House Democrats — including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Ayanna Presley — who accused him of inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress meant to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

In 2019, Trump was impeached by the House for pushing Ukraine to launch an anti-corruption investigation into Biden to help him win reelection. However, the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit him this past February.

See Rep. Omar's tweet, below.

We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021