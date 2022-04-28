It’s hard to know for sure what Olivia Wilde expected to happen during the CinemaCon presentation for her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, but we can say for certain that being served custody papers certainly couldn’t have ranked high on the list of likelihood.

When Wilde was on stage in the middle of her session at Caesar’s Palace’s Colosseum, an unidentified person came up to hand her a manila envelope marked “personal and confidential.”

The director, clearly unaware of what the folder contained, responded with, “Is this for me? I’m going to open it because it feels like a script.” Far from a script, sources say Wilde received custody papers for her two children, served by ex Jason Sudeikis. Displaying a true actor’s “the show must go on” mentality, she closed the envelope — looking unfazed — and offered a simple “Okay, got it. Thank you.”

Sudeikis, whose beloved portrayal of soccer coach Ted Lasso has cemented him as a family man in mainstream media, was said to have “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved,” according to a source and that “he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” Sudeikis’ nor Wilde’s reps have made comments.

The former Hollywood power couple met at an SNL after party in 2011 and were together for seven years, sharing two children, ages five and eight. Although sources say that they were engaged, they never married, and were able to forego the messy divorce proceedings. And yet, despite being quietly separated since 2020, there is an evident flair for the dramatic in presenting Wilde with court ordered documents in front of 4,100 members of the film community.

Don’t Worry Darling stars Wilde’s current boyfriend and recent Better Homes and Gardens cover star Harry Styles alongside Midsommar's Florence Pugh. Wilde is working with New Line CInema’s on a $20 million budget to tell the story of a 1950’s couple and their involvement in a potentially ground-breaking organization called Victory Project. The film will hit cinemas this September, but for now, the image of Pugh and Styles lying in bed together will have to be enough.