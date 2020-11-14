America
PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP

After seven years of being engaged, Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and comedian Jason Sudeikis have reportedly called it quits.

People says that the split actually happened earlier this year. A source told the magazine that the two have been focusing on their kids. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," the unnamed source close to the couple said. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Related | 'Booksmart' Cast Responds to Airline Censorship of Lesbian Hook Up Scene

The couple has two kids together: six-year-old son Otis and four-year-old Daisy.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in November 2011, after first meeting at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. They were engaged by January 2013, just after the holidays.

Last year, Sudeikis also starred in Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart. She told People, "He's one of the best improvisers in the world so I knew I could cast him," she said. "He's like spinning a top and just letting it roll. It's really amazing to see him do his thing."

Photo via BFA

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like