Olivia Wilde wants to set the record straight.

In a new interview with Variety, the Don't Worry Darling director finally addressed some unsavory speculation surrounding the cast payroll, specifically between Florence Pugh and Wilde's boyfriend, Harry Styles, who was rumored to have been paid triple his co-star.

“There is absolutely no validity to those claims,” Wilde said, though she was quick to note that she was hurt by this particular allegation, especially as a woman in Hollywood herself.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to," as she explained. "But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."

Wilde added, “I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director.”

However, this hasn't been the only unfortunate accusation of favoritism to crop up on the set of Don't Worry Darling after it was revealed that Wilde and Styles had started seeing each other in late 2020. After all, Wilde was criticized last February for an Instagram post praising the former One Direction member's ability to "allow" Pugh "to hold center stage" within the woman-led film, which many deemed a take reflective of the bar being in "HELL."

Granted, it almost seems as if Wilde can't win, seeing as how her recent comments lauding Pugh's performance actually led to speculation of a feud when the latter appeared to never respond and was later reported to be deeply upset with the director for carrying on an alleged affair while still with ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

Neither Pugh nor Styles have commented on either rumor. In the meantime though, you can read everything Wilde has to say about Don't Worry Darling via her interview in Variety.