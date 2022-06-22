Olivia Rodrigo fans aren't too happy about her rumored new boyfriend.

On Tuesday, People reported that the 19-year-old Grammy winner has been dating 26-year-old music executive Zack Bia since the Super Bowl, with a source saying "they really like each other." However, it doesn't seem like the internet-at-large agrees, mostly thanks to the age gap between Rodrigo and the Field Trip Recordings co-founder.

"grown men need to leave these teenagers alone," one person said, while a second appeared to ask Bia why he was "26 dating a teenager."

"Ew. This is not okay," as another commenter wrote, before pointing out that Rodrigo is still a "child" and has only "been 19 for 4 months and one day." The user then went on to draw from their own experience as someone who dated a 27-year-old when they were 19 by adding that a 26-year-old and a 19-year-old have "nothing" in common.

Meanwhile, others tried to put things into perspective by noting that Rodrigo isn't even old enough to drink and that "dating someone you couldn't even go to the bar with is crazy."

"Her age still in the teens like no way," they continued, while someone else added, "i just turned 27 and the idea of spending time with someone who i'd have to buy the alcohol for because she is *checks notes* NINETEEN?? is unfathomable to me."

As a handful of people tried to argue though, Rodrigo "needs to start dating ppl her age," as she most recently dated 25-year-old music video producer Adam Faze. That said, several more defended Rodrigo by seemingly calling out both Faze and Bia for continuing the trend of "predatory music executives and film producers" who "need to stop dating these young girls."

Bia was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Madison Beer until they officially called it quits in March 2019, with Beer taking to Twitter after their breakup to write, “Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by assholes and people who don’t care about you."

Neither Rodrigo nor Bia have commented on the backlash.

Photos via Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer & Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Music

Conan Gray Faces His Discomfort

In Conversation With Julia Michaels / Story by Gianluca Russo / Photography by Juan Veloz / Styling by Katie Qian / Grooming by Hannah Carleton / Installation by Victor Barragán (at Carlye Packer Gallery)