Olivia Rodrigo fans aren't too happy about her rumored new boyfriend.

On Tuesday, People reported that the 19-year-old Grammy winner has been dating 26-year-old music executive Zack Bia since the Super Bowl, with a source saying "they really like each other." However, it doesn't seem like the internet-at-large agrees, mostly thanks to the age gap between Rodrigo and the Field Trip Recordings co-founder.

Olivia Rodrigo is dating 26-year-old music executive Zack Bia, @People reports. pic.twitter.com/cqvWp4j8oW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2022

"grown men need to leave these teenagers alone," one person said, while a second appeared to ask Bia why he was "26 dating a teenager."

grown men need to leave these teenagers alone https://t.co/3eZcUcuz4B — 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 jaquanaissance. (@jaquannotjason) June 22, 2022

Why are you 26 dating a teenager? — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) June 21, 2022

"Ew. This is not okay," as another commenter wrote, before pointing out that Rodrigo is still a "child" and has only "been 19 for 4 months and one day." The user then went on to draw from their own experience as someone who dated a 27-year-old when they were 19 by adding that a 26-year-old and a 19-year-old have "nothing" in common.

Ew. This is not okay. She’s a child. What does a 26 year old even have in common with a 19 year old? Nothing. She’s been 19 for 4 months and one day. And this is coming from someone who dated a 27 year old when I was 19. — 🫧Bubbles🫧 (@BabyyyBubblesss) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, others tried to put things into perspective by noting that Rodrigo isn't even old enough to drink and that "dating someone you couldn't even go to the bar with is crazy."

"Her age still in the teens like no way," they continued, while someone else added, "i just turned 27 and the idea of spending time with someone who i'd have to buy the alcohol for because she is *checks notes* NINETEEN?? is unfathomable to me."

Dating someone you couldn’t even go to the bar with is crazy. Her age still in the teens like no way https://t.co/onZjGHuurh — simone ✭ (@jupitersembrace) June 21, 2022

i just turned 27 and the idea of spending time with someone who i'd have to buy the alcohol for because she is *checks notes* NINETEEN?? is unfathomable to me https://t.co/1CMuBvuAoS — not all geminis (@notallgeminis) June 22, 2022

🥴 what does a 26 year old have to do with dating an 18 year old? Apparently this isn’t his first time dating someone That young. — Manuel (@ManuelJunior_) June 21, 2022

As a handful of people tried to argue though, Rodrigo "needs to start dating ppl her age," as she most recently dated 25-year-old music video producer Adam Faze. That said, several more defended Rodrigo by seemingly calling out both Faze and Bia for continuing the trend of "predatory music executives and film producers" who "need to stop dating these young girls."

SHE NEEDS TO START DATING PPL HER AGE💀😭😭 — Cardi B Fan Account 💎💎💎 (@bardiversace) June 21, 2022

First 24 year old Adam Faze when she was 18, now 26 year old Zack Bia at 19 years old... these predatory music executives and film producers need to stop dating these young girls. But that's fucking, predatory Hollywood for you. https://t.co/gZupi9j4wM — Have a Good Day=Muted (@prettybaddie27) June 21, 2022

Bia was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Madison Beer until they officially called it quits in March 2019, with Beer taking to Twitter after their breakup to write, “Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by assholes and people who don’t care about you."

Neither Rodrigo nor Bia have commented on the backlash.