"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals.

Zara Studio Fall 2022 Courtesy of Zara Zara's Studio line, the brand's "highest expression of directional fashion design," is back for Fall 2022 with a co-ed collection designed with super-stylist Karl Templer. The campaign featuring 26 models was shot by Steven Meisel and the video was filmed by Fabien Baron. Available now at Zara.com

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens See on Instagram Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration — this one featuring two new styles taken from the British footwear brand's 1460 and 1918 boots. The 1460 is made of heavyweight black “Lunar” leather and includes details like “Pearl” laces, while the 1918 has “Platinum”-hued hair-on leather across the entire shoe with laces in place all the way up the extended tongue. Available starting October 14 at DrMartens.com

Bluebella x Ashish Courtesy of Bluebella