"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals.

Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration — this one featuring two new styles taken from the British footwear brand's 1460 and 1918 boots. The 1460 is made of heavyweight black “Lunar” leather and includes details like “Pearl” laces, while the 1918 has “Platinum”-hued hair-on leather across the entire shoe with laces in place all the way up the extended tongue.

Ashish, the London'-based brand known for its signature sparkle and playful sense of glamour, created a new capsule with the lingerie brand Bluebella. The collection consists of lingerie, chemises, body jewelry and hoodies with slogans like "Ban Space Travel" and "This Is A Protest."

Available now at Bluebella.com