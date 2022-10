"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals.

Ashish, the London'-based brand known for its signature sparkle and playful sense of glamour, created a new capsule with the lingerie brand Bluebella. The collection consists of lingerie, chemises, body jewelry and hoodies with slogans like "Ban Space Travel" and "This Is A Protest."

Available now at Bluebella.com