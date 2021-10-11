"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for October.

Ray-Ban Debuts First Collaboration With Arca Courtesy of Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Studios, the music collaboration arm of the eyewear company, is teaming up with Arca on two pairs of limited-edition aviator sunglasses: a classic silver frame with shiny white leather details and gray photochromic lenses and a black frame with shiny black leather details and black lenses. Available now between $329–$359 at Ray-Ban.com.

Alexander McQueen's Tread Slick Photography Series Photography: Charlie Gates

Alexander McQueen's ongoing Tread Slick project sees a new group of photographers based all over the world capturing the house's signature Tread Slick boot while taking inspiration from the natural world. Their photographs were shot in an environment that means something to them personally. Charlie Gates – Images were shot in Hackney, East London Gwen Trannoy – Images shot in East London William Waterworth – Images shot on the Jurassic Coast, Dorset Max Farago – Images shot on Rock, Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu Katie Burnett – Images shot in Brooklyn, New York Malick Bodian – Images shot in Lac rose, Sénégal

Pyer Moss Debuts Sculpt Sneaker in Red and Black Courtesy of Pyer Moss

Kerby Jean Raymond's brand is set to release its latest color variation of "The Sculpt" shoe. Previously coming in black and yellow, white and yellow, and black and blue, the fourth will come in red and black. To accompany the launch, Pyer Moss created a short filmed titled Sculpt Live by THANKYOUSNAPGOD. Available October 9th on pyermoss.com

Rag & Bone Opens a Pop-Up at Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag and Bone opened an outerwear and utilitarian accessories destination shop at Saks Fifth Avenue. With cold weather just around the corner, the pop-up includes winter essentials of versatile outdoor garments of puffers, nylons, wool scarves, ponchos, and beanies. A curated selection of menswear outerwear and water-resistant boots are also available for the next nature adventure. The pop-up is available to shop in person at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship and on saks.com until October 18th.

Mattel Announces a New Cadillac Designed by Gucci Courtesy of Mattel

As part of Gucci's 100th anniversary, the fashion house has tapped Mattel and Hot Wheels to pay homage to the original collaboration with General Motors in the 1970s. The limited-edition scale model is a new Cadillac Seville designed by the luxury house. Featuring an interlocking double G crest, a gold Gucci hood ornament, gold Gucci emblem on the wheels, and Gucci Web strips on the rear, the collaboration is an Italian twist on the Detroit automobile. The collaboration is available on October 18th on mattelcreations.com and gucci.com

Roxanne Assoulin Introduces Customized Bracelets Courtesy of Roxanne Assoulin

Putting the custom in customization, Roxanne Assouline's newest jewelry line is RA Your Way bracelets. The collection offers 40 different colored tiles in the shape of squares, rectangles, and skinny rectangles, the alphabet, numbers, 11 symbols, and 11 flowers to choose from to make one of a kind piece of accessories. Available now at RoxanneAssoulin.com

Bonobos Chinos Get An Upgrade Courtesy of Bonobos

A Bonobos best-selling pants is now new and improved. With four-way stretch, secret zip-pocket, moisture-wicking, and no-iron tech, the Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 still have the fan-favorite curved waistband and interior back pocket. Coming in a variety of fits—slim, slim taper and athletic—the perfect pants are ready for heading back to the office. Available now at Bonobos.com

Y-3 Launches Adidas Terrex Capsule Collection Courtesy of Y-3

For Adidas' Y-3 capsule collection, blends together Yohji Yamamoto's renegade aesthetic with functionality for an outdoor-ready attire and shoes. Keeping in mind with protection from the elements, the avant-garde and waterproof collection features two jackets and two color combinations for the new Y-3 Terrex Swift R3 GTX sneaker. Available on October 14th at adidas.com/y-3

L’Agence Debuts Spring 2022 Collection Courtesy of L'Agence

L'Agence digitally unveiled their new collection titled "Champ de Fleurs." Combining West Coast laid-back attitude with Parisian elegance, the hues of neon green, lilac, and salmon accompanied cobalt blue hues. With a focus on feminine silhouettes, creative director Jeff Rudes created day-to-night wear with its occasion-wear. Denim styles, crushed velvet, and structured silk all came together to round out the collection.

Kith's 10-Year Anniversary Fall Collection and Russell Athletic Collab Courtesy of Kith