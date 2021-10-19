"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the biggest fashion parties and events of the month. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special social gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see where the glitteratti partied in October.
Actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, face of COS' latest campaign, celebrated the label's Fall 2021 collection at the San Vicente Bungalows in LA. At an intimate cocktail party with family and friends like Joshua Jackson, Paloma Elsesser, and Janaya Future Khan, the Swedish brand's legacy was on full display complete with a sampling of their timeless garments.
Rising London-based designer Harris Reed and jewelry brand Missoma launched their collaboration at The Houdini Estate in LA on October 13. Guests Alisha Boe, Shaun Ross, Shanina Shaik, Alisha Boe, and Aly & AJ were treated to a musical performance by Moses Sumney. On view were the gothic romantic accessories, which took inspiration from his "Romanticism Gone Nonbinary" aesthetic. The collaboration has already been worn by Billie Eilish.
Marking the Fashion Group International's return to in-person gatherings, the "Night of Stars" event was held at Cipriani South Street on October 13. 300 guests arrived at the cocktail hour and dinner with designers Rodney Epperson, Carlos Campos, and Sally LaPointe in attendance to support their peers. Tommy Hilfiger, Norma Kamali, Fausto Puglisi, and Law Roach, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Ronnie Fieg, Gabriela Hearst were all honored.