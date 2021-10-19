"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the biggest fashion parties and events of the month. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special social gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see where the glitteratti partied in October.

Jodie Turner-Smith Hosts an Evening With COS Photos via BFA/ Zack Whitford

Actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, face of COS' latest campaign, celebrated the label's Fall 2021 collection at the San Vicente Bungalows in LA. At an intimate cocktail party with family and friends like Joshua Jackson, Paloma Elsesser, and Janaya Future Khan, the Swedish brand's legacy was on full display complete with a sampling of their timeless garments.

Harris Reed and Missoma Take Over the Houdini Estate Photos via BFA/ Linnea Stephan

Rising London-based designer Harris Reed and jewelry brand Missoma launched their collaboration at The Houdini Estate in LA on October 13. Guests Alisha Boe, Shaun Ross, Shanina Shaik, Alisha Boe, and Aly & AJ were treated to a musical performance by Moses Sumney. On view were the gothic romantic accessories, which took inspiration from his "Romanticism Gone Nonbinary" aesthetic. The collaboration has already been worn by Billie Eilish.

Fashion Group International’s “Night of Stars” Gala Photos via Getty