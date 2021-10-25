"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for October.

Telfar Joins Forces With Moose Knuckles for Bags and Outerwear Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Now thanks to Telfar and Moose Knuckles, you too can have a New York-approved big black puffer jacket. Just in time for cooling temperatures, Telfar and the Canadian outerwear brand are collaborating on a ready-to-wear capsule complete with puffer jackets, down coats, zip-up hoodies, and flare fur-trimmed pants. The collection wouldn't be complete without one of Telfar's signature totes, rendered in a new puffer material and embossed with the brand's logo. Available beginning November 1 at mooseknucklescanada.com and TELFAR.net

Virgil Abloh Debuts "A Piece of the Rainbow" for Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

"A Piece of the Rainbow," a menswear capsule designed by Virgil Abloh, is an homage to his very first collection for the house. The brightly-hued cashmere sweaters and monogram puffer jackets arrive just in time for a winter focused on fun-loving expression and individuality. Abloh is no stranger to the fluorescent yellows, violets, oranges, and blue that inspire the collection, acting upon his continued vision in merging traditional high fashion with culturally relevant streetwear. Available now at LouisVuitton.com

Heron Preston Is Back For Round 2 With Calvin Klein Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Two American icons, Calvin Klein and Heron Preston, have yet again teamed up for a sophomore collection further emphasizing evolution and change in modern American fashion. Everyday essentials, so pivotal to Calvin Klein's brand DNA, are elevated with Preston's sleek eye and attention to detail. Preston, serving as a creative consultant for the collection, infuses his signature luxury streetwear image into lush intimates and structured denim. Both muted, winter hues and springtime colors offer a balanced capsule, with both textures and fits existing in a diverse sample for all. Sustainability is also adapted into the house's codes, knit silhouettes and jean trousers composed of organic cotton, recycled polyester, and recycled nylon. Available now on Calvin Klein's website.

Farfetch Launches First Brand: There Was One™ Courtesy of Farfetch

Farfetch is the go-to online marketplace for designer finds from all over the world. But now, the company is launching a brand of their own for the very first time called There Was One, which they developed with New Guards Group. The brand is a collection of elevated wardrobe essentials that was devised by drawing together data-driven insights on what customers search for. Items feature conscious and certified materials across collections, and will be delivered in minimal packaging, which is recyclable and compostable, with limited drops to minimize overproduction. Available now at Farfetch.com

S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA Launches "Insect Index" Capsule Photo: Noua Unu Studio / Courtesy of S.R. Studio. LA. CA. Sterling Ruby's S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. has a new capsule of work entitled "INSECT INDEX" as a nod to the graphics in the collection, which merge text from various animalia taxonomies with captions from biological diagrams. Included are two float jacquard wool sweaters with inverted text, along with washed denim pieces from AP, a reappropriation program in which past garments are reimagined using new treatments and techniques. Available now at SRStudio.com

ADER ERROR x Maison Kitsuné Courtesy of Maison Kitsune

Parisian independent fashion brand Maison Kitsuné and South Korean creative label ADER ERROR have teamed up for a fourth collaboration that takes the 'The Bluest Fox' concept from last year's collection even further. The new collection consists of unisex, oversized staples such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and a cap, twisted with the collaboration's logos printed and patched on the front, and misplaced tag detailing. Available starting October 22 at maisonkitsune.com

Donna Karan New York Launches Revolve Capsule Courtesy of Donna Karan New York

Donna Karan New York is in their influencer era, courtesy of the label's newest collaboration with e-retailer, Revolve. The trendy online shopping platform, a favorite among influencers and fashion It-girls, is teaming up with Donna Karan New York to present a 15-piece collaborative capsule, featuring cut-out silhouettes and slinky tops. In a timeless black, white, and silver palette, bandeaus, skirts, and mini dresses are a perfect work-to-play uniform. Available exclusively on Donna Karan New York's website and revolve.com

Dr. Martens Transforms Nordstrom Into a Rock Concert Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom NYC and Dr. Martens have joined forces to create a grunge rock basement in the middle of a department store. Starting October 11, shoppers can experience the German work shoe in a whole different light, taking center stage at Nordstrom's flagship location. Displaying 30 styles—two of them exclusive to the department store until November 1—the collaborative installation honors Dr. Martens' longhand support of musicians and artists. You can visit the Dr. Martens and Nordstrom NYC pop-up until November 7 at 225 W 57th St.

Brother Vellies’ Something Special Is Delivering Craftsmanship To Your Doorstep Courtesy of Brother Vellies

Curated by Aurora James' ethical fashion label Brother Vellies, Something Special is a monthly subscription service transporting global craftsmanship into your home. From artisanal vases from Mexico to Ethiopian coffee, the service is aimed to reconnect consumers with high quality goods offering a fresh perspective into sustainability and ethical consumption. The last release, an oven mitt produced in collaboration with Batsheva Hay, is just another example of the service building upon its mission of thoughtfully produced items to spark joy.

Bally Launches Alpine-Inspired Capsule Collection Courtesy of Bally

For the nature bros and girls everywhere, Bally's latest Hike collaboration with stylist and editor Robert Rabensteiner is like a dream come true. Thoughtfully designed and technically crafted, a capsule consisting of hoodies, t-shirts, boots, and sneakers feel like a current reflection of the gorp-core movement that's been sweeping across young fashion circles over the last few years. Emphasizing wearability, the Bally Hike collection's offerings are meant to be worn both in the city and the great outdoors. You can buy the full Bally Hike collection on Bally's website.

Jonathan Saunders Launches Homeware and Capsule of Knits Photography: Sean Davison

Acclaimed for his conceptual printed work, Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders is stepping further into the homeware business. The label's latest offering, a curation of pillows, candles, throws, and cushions among other products, are meant for stylish living. Alongside homeware, Saunders is releasing a sustainable knitwear capsule just in time for the fall. Composed of bright sweaters, the line builds upon the label's signature embrace of vibrant hues and layered textures. Saunders Release 2 is available now at saundersstudio.com

Mowalola Launches New Bundle Bag Sizes Courtesy of Mowalola

Mowalola's signature "Bundle" bag, a cult-favorite among fashion It-girls (among them Dua Lipa), now comes in a giant oversized version in various colors as well as the iconic green and black cow print. Measuring 14 by 16 inches, the shoulder bag is also the subject of a new editorial unveiled by the designer. Available now on Mowalola.com starting from £650 for the Medium bag.

Tamara Mellon Debuts Sophomore Collection With Irina Shayk Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is once again teaming up with footwear label Tamara Mellon for an edgy Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Three luxurious styles are all iterations of the cold-weather shoe: legging boots, ultra-high platforms, and low-calf chelsea styles prove to be versatile, classic elements to a winter wardrobe. Available now at tamaramellon.com.

Polo Ralph Lauren Debuts Tokyo-Inspired Capsule Courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren

​Paying an homage to Japanese designs and aesthetics, a new collaboration between the acclaimed American label and HIRO is celebrating pop culture from the land of the rising sun. Inspired by Tokyo's '90s dance scene and 1992 Olympic Summer Games, the Tokyo Stadium Collection builds upon Polo's established sporty ethos. In red, white, and blue, the full limited-edition drop features sportswear, utility vests, footwear, and accessories. Available starting October 21 the Polo App, select retail stores and on GOAT.

Loro Piana Collaborates With Hiroshi Fujiwara Courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana, the high-end Italian wool and cashmere-focused label is launching a special collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara, designer of Fragment. Composed of 30 genderless products, the 10-look campaign book features Fujiwara's signature color palette—navy blue, black, charcoal, and white—peaking through in classically-cut garments like bomber jackets, sweaters, and overcoats. Available now at loropiana.com and worldwide boutiques.

Malone Souliers Creates Digital Made-To-Order Platform Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Malone Souliers has made their London showroom's personalization service accessible for everyone across the globe to create their own unique design. Each component of their shoes is customizable with the ability to choose from a variety of fan-favorite styles, materials and colors for the uppers, straps, and heels, and initial monogramming on the sole. The exclusive Made to Order platform is available at MaloneSouliers.com.

Mirror Palais Hosts Their First Pop-Up Courtesy of Mirror Palais

Previously online-only, Mirror Palais has created its first pop-up shop on the Lower East Side. Their sold-out Collection 2, swimwear, and vintage pieces will be available to browse and shop from the coveted womenswear brand. During the temporary brick-and-mortar, designer and founder Marcelo Gaia will be present to aid its shoppers. The pop-up is located at 27 Orchard Street and will open from October 22nd to November 7th via appointments on eventbrite.com.

Dior Launches New B30 Sneaker Courtesy of Dior

The B30, a new style designed by Kim Jones for Dior Men Spring 2022 is a flexible and lightweight running-inspired shoe made of technical materials like microfiber and mesh for a sporty yet elegant feel. It has a reflective "CD" logo on each side as well as the sole and heel, and comes in five colors: black, white, olive, beige and lime. Available starting October 14 on Dior.com

Away Announces First Designer Collaboration Series Courtesy of Away

As part of an inaugural designer series, luggage company Away teamed up with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola, and Ji Won Cho to reimagine three of the brand's signature silhouettes: the Large Everywhere Bag, Front Pocket Backpack, and Travel Pouch Set. Ranging from airplane essentials to luxurious accessories, the newly-designed series transforms regular travel go-to's into works of art using floral prints and bright, bold colors. Available starting October 14 on Away's website.

Ray-Ban Debuts First Collaboration With Arca Courtesy of Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Studios, the music collaboration arm of the eyewear company, is teaming up with Arca on two pairs of limited-edition aviator sunglasses: a classic silver frame with shiny white leather details and gray photochromic lenses and a black frame with shiny black leather details and black lenses. Available now between $329–$359 at Ray-Ban.com.

Cartier Exhibition at Musée des Arts Décoratifs Courtesy of Musée des Arts Décoratifs

The Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris is opening a new exhibition from October 21, 2021 to February 20, 2022 titled Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity which shows the influence Islamic Art has had on the high jewelry brand in its designs from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day. More than 500 pieces from the Cartier Collection, private and public loans, drawings, books, photographs and archival documents trace the origins of the brand's interest in Oriental motifs.

Alexander McQueen's Tread Slick Photography Series Photography: Charlie Gates

Alexander McQueen's ongoing Tread Slick project sees a new group of photographers based all over the world capturing the house's signature Tread Slick boot while taking inspiration from the natural world. Their photographs were shot in an environment that means something to them personally. Charlie Gates – Images were shot in Hackney, East London Gwen Trannoy – Images shot in East London William Waterworth – Images shot on the Jurassic Coast, Dorset Max Farago – Images shot on Rock, Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu Katie Burnett – Images shot in Brooklyn, New York Malick Bodian – Images shot in Lac rose, Sénégal

Pyer Moss Debuts Sculpt Sneaker in Red and Black Courtesy of Pyer Moss

Kerby Jean Raymond's brand is set to release its latest color variation of "The Sculpt" shoe. Previously coming in black and yellow, white and yellow, and black and blue, the fourth will come in red and black. To accompany the launch, Pyer Moss created a short filmed titled Sculpt Live by THANKYOUSNAPGOD. Available October 9th on pyermoss.com

Rag & Bone Opens a Pop-Up at Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag and Bone opened an outerwear and utilitarian accessories destination shop at Saks Fifth Avenue. With cold weather just around the corner, the pop-up includes winter essentials of versatile outdoor garments of puffers, nylons, wool scarves, ponchos, and beanies. A curated selection of menswear outerwear and water-resistant boots are also available for the next nature adventure. The pop-up is available to shop in person at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship and on saks.com until October 18th.

Mattel Announces a New Cadillac Designed by Gucci Courtesy of Mattel

As part of Gucci's 100th anniversary, the fashion house has tapped Mattel and Hot Wheels to pay homage to the original collaboration with General Motors in the 1970s. The limited-edition scale model is a new Cadillac Seville designed by the luxury house. Featuring an interlocking double G crest, a gold Gucci hood ornament, gold Gucci emblem on the wheels, and Gucci Web strips on the rear, the collaboration is an Italian twist on the Detroit automobile. The collaboration is available on October 18th on mattelcreations.com and gucci.com

Roxanne Assoulin Introduces Customized Bracelets Courtesy of Roxanne Assoulin

Putting the custom in customization, Roxanne Assouline's newest jewelry line is RA Your Way bracelets. The collection offers 40 different colored tiles in the shape of squares, rectangles, and skinny rectangles, the alphabet, numbers, 11 symbols, and 11 flowers to choose from to make one of a kind piece of accessories. Available now at RoxanneAssoulin.com

Bonobos Chinos Get An Upgrade Courtesy of Bonobos

A Bonobos best-selling pants is now new and improved. With four-way stretch, secret zip-pocket, moisture-wicking, and no-iron tech, the Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 still have the fan-favorite curved waistband and interior back pocket. Coming in a variety of fits—slim, slim taper and athletic—the perfect pants are ready for heading back to the office. Available now at Bonobos.com

Y-3 Launches Adidas Terrex Capsule Collection Courtesy of Y-3

For Adidas' Y-3 capsule collection, blends together Yohji Yamamoto's renegade aesthetic with functionality for an outdoor-ready attire and shoes. Keeping in mind with protection from the elements, the avant-garde and waterproof collection features two jackets and two color combinations for the new Y-3 Terrex Swift R3 GTX sneaker. Available on October 14th at adidas.com/y-3

L’Agence Debuts Spring 2022 Collection Courtesy of L'Agence

L'Agence digitally unveiled their new collection titled "Champ de Fleurs." Combining West Coast laid-back attitude with Parisian elegance, the hues of neon green, lilac, and salmon accompanied cobalt blue hues. With a focus on feminine silhouettes, creative director Jeff Rudes created day-to-night wear with its occasion-wear. Denim styles, crushed velvet, and structured silk all came together to round out the collection.

Kith's 10-Year Anniversary Fall Collection and Russell Athletic Collab Courtesy of Kith