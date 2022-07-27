Obama just dropped his 2022 summer playlist, and we have to admit that the man has taste. Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Wet Leg and Kendrick Lamar are just a few of the 44 artists featured in his queue this summer.

Following the tradition that began during his presidency, Obama curated a playlist with an eclectic range of classic to modern songs. Along with the tracklist, he wrote on Twitter, “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

Choosing from indie rock, rap, country, afrobeats and hyperpop hits, no song was off limits for Obama, and the 60-year-old former president truly surprised us with his top picks. But, if he is really listening to “Angelica” by Wet Leg, “Saoko” by Rosalía, and “Finesse" by Pjeelz & BNXN fka Buju, we’re here for it.

Of course, he started the playlist nodding to Renaissance eve eve (the album drops July 29), with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” Maggie Rogers, who also has music coming this Friday, made the cut too with “That’s Where I Am.” In continuing to celebrate newer releases, Obama included “Persuasive” by Doechii.

While Obama seems to be a big fan of today’s top songs, he couldn’t help but include some classics too (if not just to quell rumors that Sasha and Malia were behind the playlist). Among older songs on the list were “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen, “Save Me” by Aretha Franklin and “I Can’t Get Next to You” by Al Green.

As Obama continues to delve into the world of entertainment, he and the Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s media production company, Higher Ground, released two podcasts, The Big Hit Show and The Sum of Us.

To hear all of Obama’s favorite bops, you can listen to the full playlist on Spotify, and the track list is below.