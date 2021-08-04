New York Fashion Week: The Shows kicks off in September at Spring Studios , and the fashion world is ready to descend on the city — this time, IRL — to show off and learn about what's next from top designers. Invites have historically been exclusive, but this year IMG is doubling down in light of COVID cases rising.

IMG sent a memo to designers, producers, vendors, contractors and sponsors about the COVID-19 vaccination requirement to enter an event. To ensure people are vaccinated, IMG will ask that guests show proof of full vaccination. Mask policy will also be included in the full health and safety plan.

For attendees under 16, the rules are a bit different. IMG says that the minors will need to provide proof of a negative antigen test that is taken within six hours of arrival to Fashion Week. Additionally, they can have a negative PCR COVID-19 test that is taken within 72 hours of arrival.

IMG revealed that for those that aren't yet vaccinated, August 2nd was the last day that people could receive the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna to complete the full course of the vaccine. For those taking Johnson & Johnson, the last day they can do so is August 25th.

Impact from the Delta variant of COVID-19 may affect how NYFW: The Shows gets handled. IMG said it is currently in the midst of ongoing conversations with New York State and New York City about CDC guidelines and possibly implementing more stringent measures.

IMG's announcement follows soon after New York became the first major US city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the customers and staff of gyms, restaurants and other indoor businesses.