It's undeniable that *NSYNC is one of the most iconic boy bands of the 2000s. And though it may have been some time since members Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick all shared the same stage, the band and the fandom still stand.

That's why it seems now's as good a time as any for them to launch a lifestyle collection! *NSYNC announced an expansion of their merchandise line with a new limited-edition apparel line that is inspired by the popular boy band's songs so that fans can live and breathe nostalgia.

With their ten-piece capsule, created in collaboration with the company Epic Rights, they want fans to elevate traditional music merch into an actual lifestyle brand with its quality and style. They merge the style of the early aughts — pops of bright colors and tie-dye — with a modern streetwear sensibility expressed through the print, bold graphics, and fit. It includes a hoodie, crewneck sweaters, tees, sweatpants and even shorts.

"This new lifestyle collection feels like an evolution in merch style for us," the band said in a statement. "It’s been fun working together creating a new aesthetic and we are excited to share it! Hope the fans and everyone feel this special line!"

Jesper Poulsen, Epic Rights’ SVP of Artist & Brand Development, added, "Since we started working with the band, they have expressed a deep interest in creating something unique. That was our main driver for this capsule, capturing the spirit of the guys, delivering high quality and without stating the obvious. These pieces are going to turn heads."

The last time *NSYNC reunited for a performance was back in 2019, for Ariana Grande's headlining Coachella set. All members were present, except for Timberlake who was promoting his solo album Man of the Woods at the time. Fatone, Chasez, Bass, and Kirkpatrick went onstage for her Thank U, Next track "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," as it samples their song "It Makes Me Ill."

It doesn't seem like a complete reunion is on the horizon anytime soon, though Fatone and Bass have been working with Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter for a hybrid group they're calling "Back-Sync." Until the day *NSYNC announces a comeback tour, you can check out their capsule clothing collection here.

See all the looks below.