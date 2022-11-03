"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see November's newest arrivals.
First teased in a Milan press conference back in June, the Gucci HA HA HA collection with Harry Styles is finally here just in time for the holidays. The campaign sees Styles in a bunch of pieces from the collaboration including gingham blazers, Prince of Wales coats and bamboo bags.
“I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life," Styles says. "I’ve known Alessandro [Michele] for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”
Available now at Gucci.com
Balenciaga's Adidas collab has arrived. The capsule, which debuted on the runway as part of Balenciaga's New York Stock Exchange show earlier this year, includes tracksuit reimagined as business attire; high-heeled Pantashoes; T-shirts; baggy jeans; the Hourglass Bag, and signature Balenciaga jewelry styles get the Three Stripe treatment. The dedicated campaign features Bella Hadid, Isabelle Huppert and more passing time in isolated offices.
Available now at balenciaga.com and adidas.com/balenciaga
This latest Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta capsule features 12 pieces consisting of 8 styles that include the core Icon Jacket, Icon Parka, Bunny Hoodie, Puffer Vest and Jacket, and Parka Puffer, along with lightweight quilted Vest and matching Pant in Egret White, Coconut Milk and Beluga Black. For the first time, the bestselling Bunny is trimmed with genuine Tigrado shearling, while the Icon Jacket is trimmed with the same shearling.
Available starting November 10 at MooseKnucklesCanada.com
To celebrate the Baguette's 25th anniversary, Fendi is releasing 25 archive editions of the bag re-interpreted in a combination of materials and colors.
Available now at Fendi.com