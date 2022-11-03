"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see November's newest arrivals.

First teased in a Milan press conference back in June, the Gucci HA HA HA collection with Harry Styles is finally here just in time for the holidays. The campaign sees Styles in a bunch of pieces from the collaboration including gingham blazers, Prince of Wales coats and bamboo bags.

“I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life," Styles says. "I’ve known Alessandro [Michele] for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

Available now at Gucci.com