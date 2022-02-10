At eight years old, North West is already turning looks — and Vogue is taking notice. The eldest Kardashian-West kid had a hand in styling the magazine's latest cover shoot, dressing siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm from head to toe.

While North decided to keep her own outfit styled simply, selecting a white t-shirt and baggy jeans, she didn't hold back for 6-year-old Saint (in Yeezy Foamrunners, purple track pants and a Kawasaki long sleeve), 4-year-old Chicago (in pink cowboy boots, shorts and a Chicago Bears jersey) and 2-year-old Psalm (in Yeezy Foamrunners, a blue flannel and pair of khaki cargo pants). It seems growing up with a father who runs a clothing empire and a mother who's the face of designer campaigns has certainly had its impact on the budding fashion phenom.

This isn’t North’s first foray into the industry, either. At five years old, she became a solo-cover star when she posed for Women’s Wear Daily’s Beauty Inc. in a coral dress and colorful Doc Martens. That same year, she starred in a campaign, alongside mom Kim and grandma Kris Jenner, for Fendi, and walked her first runway during the L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show.