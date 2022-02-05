Mom and dad are fighting again. The two, who have been very publicly separated for almost a year, are already finding co-parenting a bit of a challenge. The current point of contention: 8-year-old daughter North's TikTok account.

In a move that surely resulted in an urgent phone call from his divorce attorney, Ye let social media in on a disagreement with his soon-to-be ex-wife regarding North's social media presence. The rapper opened up the floor to general advice on Instagram, posting: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” with a still of North's TikTok video. He received almost 70k bits of advice in the comments section about parenting in the age of social media.

The first piece of advice, however, was from KKW herself, who quickly retorted on her Instagram stories, telling her followers that she was "doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness." Kardashian continues to share her side of the story, explaining how difficult it is to have eyes on all four kids at the same time.

Ye, however, is apparently still stewing over being uninvited to his daughter Chicago's birthday party last month, and had a few choice words for Kardashian and her parenting style, citing close Kardashian connection Tracy Romulus as the instigator.

The TikTok drama began back in January when Kardashian and her eldest daughter started a joint account. Shortly thereafter, Ye disclosed to Jason Lee that he didn’t want his children to have a TikTok presence, in an attempt to control his own narrative. Kardashian, however, expressed her distaste for Kanye's attempts at control, stating that "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," after North went live without her permission last December.

During the live in question, the 8-year old giggled throughout the stream, as kids do, saying things like “Mom I’m live” and “Let’s give a house tour” while she walked through the Christmas-ready mansion. The video tour ended in Kardashian's bedroom, where she was lying in bed, fully unaware the whole world was watching.

Soon after the livestream mishap, North’s cousin Mason Disick even jumped in to offer Kardashian some TikTok-weary advice, having previously learned his lesson the hard way back in 2021 when he went live and told his viewers Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wouldn't get back together.

Whether or not Ye will actually get a say over North’s TikTok presence, or if he’ll stop “obsessing” over the situation, it’s safe to say that we will be following the conscious uncoupling unfold closely.