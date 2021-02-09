Art apparently runs in the Kardashian-West family. Kim took to her Instagram Story this week to show off a beautiful painting by North West, with it immediately drawing comparisons to acclaimed painter Bob Ross. The painting is so beautiful, in fact, that many don't believe North could have painted it.

But one person claims she has proof that North is, actually, behind the work.

In the TikTok video by @camrynfred, a woman looks at North's painting and says, "Babe, I think I speak for the general public when I say that I think we're going to need some evidence." Then, Camryn comes on screen to come to North's defense.

"I'm probably one of the only people in the world that has evidence to prove that Kim is not lying," Camryn says before showing a picture of herself as a kid with the same painting.

She continues, "My mom taught me how to paint this and she taught North how to paint the same one two weeks ago. She's been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes through her in all of her classes go through the same painting when they're starting out."

Then, Camryn cuts to a picture of her and her mother. "Here's the famous art teacher. This is my mom and she's beautiful. I'm so proud of her everyday for running a business on her own, and just being insanely talented. I love her so much."

Kim recently took to Instagram recently to explain the situation after people questioned whether North really painted the painting. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud. mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

Check out North West's painting and Camryn's explanation up above.