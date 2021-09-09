North West knows fakery when she sees, or hears, it.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian was apparently trying to film a promo for a beauty subscription box called Boxy Charm. That is, until she was interrupted by her eldest child, who apparently had a hilarious critique of her speaking voice.

In a candid clip posted to Kim's Instagram Story, the reality star is in the middle of making her video when North tries to poke her head — and an apple covered with makeup — into the frame. Naturally, Kim tries to swat her kid away while telling her to stop, but not before North can be heard asking why her mom "talks different" for social media.



"For my videos? I don't talk different, I am the same human being," Kim insisted. However, the influencer was outnumbered after asking her niece, Penelope Disick, whether she also thought her aunt "talked different when I talk about contour?" And turns out, Penelope wholeheartedly agreed with her cousin, if her definitive "yeah" was any indication.

That said, a faux-offended Kim went on to ask the girls how she talks, and North didn't hold back in her imitation of her mom's high-pitched influencer voice. And, low-key, it's pretty spot-on, as you can see in the video, below.

one think about north, shes gonna interrupt kim’s video to call her out 😭 pic.twitter.com/aVpvKfW0qM — t (@ANTlOVO) September 8, 2021