Last December, AMI took over a top floor inside the Empire State Building for a huge party celebrating its first New York flagship. Among the more surprising stars in tow was Normani, who was tucked away in the closed-off VIP section with names like Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Kaia Gerber.

Related | Normani Is a Household Name

It turns out that Normani-AMI pairing wasn't a one-time thing. Today, the Parisian fashion label announced the "Fair" singer as its new face with a series of black and white campaign images featuring its new L'Accordéon bag.

Channeling a sophisticated French muse complete with a beret and blazer dress, Normani shows off the accordion-style handbag in indoor studio shots and outside against the LA landscape photographed by Ethan James Green. It's the latest fashion project for the R&B star, having also starred in ads for Savage x Fenty.

"Thank youuuuuu @amiparis and Alexandre Mattiussi for making this all happen," she wrote on social media. "Love me a baggg 🖤 especially this one. #LAccordeonbag #AmiParis"