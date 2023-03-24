Nordstrom Hosts Dinner Celebrating Simone Rocha's Center Stage Pop-Up

On Thursday, Nordstrom welcomed Simone Rocha to its NYC flagship to celebrate her Center Stage pop-up installation inside the store. The London-based designer hosted an intimate dinner alongside Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim to fête the launch.

The dinner party was held at the elegant Les Trois Chevaux in West Village. Guests enjoyed an evening of fine dining with cocktails and a French-inspired menu.

The pop-up in Manhattan’s 57th street store also marks the introduction of Simone Rocha menswear at the retailer. Guests included Jian DeLeon, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Antwaun Sargent, Miles Greenberg, Precious Okoyomon, Lynn Yaeger, Blake Abbie, Tess McMillan, Joey Laurenti and Daphne Seybold, among others.

The Simone Rocha Center Stage pop-up and installation will run from March 17 – April 10. See more photos from the evening in the gallery, below.