Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat have squashed their beef.

Last Wednesday, the actor uploaded a since-deleted TikTok about a private exchange with the Grammy winner, which showed her DMing Schnapp on Instagram to ask whether his Stranger Things co-star, Joseph Quinn, was single and to hit her up, if so.

"LMAOO slide into his DMs," Schnapp replied, though she said that Quinn doesn't "have a DM to slide in."

For obvious reasons, the "Need to Know" was less than happy with the 17-year-old exposing her and even went so far as to take to her own TikTok to say that even though she'd also done her "share of fuck ups" when she was a kid, his decision to publicly share their convo was "borderline snake" and "weasel shit." Even so, Doja was the one to suffer the consequences, as the Los Angeles Times later reported that she lost around 200,000 Instagram followers during the online scuffle, while Schnapp gained around a million.

However, Schnapp is now insisting that everything is good between them, claiming in a new TikTok that they settled things in private for real this time.

On Wednesday, Schnapp returned to TikTok with a video of himself playing with a rapid fire math game filter with the caption "beat my score." Granted, what really caught fans' attention was his use of Doja's smash hit "Kiss Me More" as the sound that was accompanied with a brief update about the situation.

"Guys everything is all good," he wrote in the comments section. "I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️."

Doja has yet to comment. In the meantime though, you can check out Schnapp's TikTok below.