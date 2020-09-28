LA-based fashion house No Sesso marked another milestone this summer with the relaunch of its new e-commerce site, making its playful, artistic designs more accessible than ever before.
Now, the community-powered brand is continuing its streak with the release of a limited run of knits for fall. Included in the capsule are a bikini, sweater dress, crop sweater and bralette made from No Sesso's signature knitting technique, where each item is designed and made by hand.
The knitwear pieces are breathable and embody No Sesso's inclusive and distinct LA point of view while maintaining the coziness of sweater season. Prices range from $280.00 - $750.00 and can be found online now at nosesso.la.
Photos courtesy of No Sesso
