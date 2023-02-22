Nipsey Hussle's Killer Given 60 Years to Life in Prison

The man who killed Nipsey Hussle has been given at least 60 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II handed down the six decade-plus sentence to Eric R. Holder Jr., who was found guilty of first-degree murder last July in connection to the 2019 shooting death of the Grammy-nominated rapper — a.k.a. Ermias Asghedom — outside of his South LA clothing store, the Marathon.

According to the Associated Press, Jacke initially gave Holder 25 years for the murder and another 25 for a firearm enhancement charge. Holder also received 10 more years for assault with a firearm with several othering sentencing additions, as he was convicted on two additional counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring two bystanders, both of whom survived. During his trial, prosecutors alleged that Hussle's murder was premeditated and pointed out that he was shot at least 10 times, prior to Holder kicking him in the head.

At the sentencing hearing, Jacke explained that he took multiple factors into account, saying that he was "very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’ mental health," childhood trauma and concerns about his safety behind bars, as he's already sustained a serious head injury from other inmates and has been "receiving numerous death threats," per his lawyer Aaron Jansen.

However, Jacke also went on to acknowledge "the devastation caused to the victims and their families," as Hussle was widely regarded by residents of LA's Crenshaw neighborhood as an activist and community leader, who helped set up new infrastructure for South Central, promoted financial literacy among its residents and used his background to prompt important discussions about gang violence, all while speaking out against systemic oppression and the prison-industrial complex.

