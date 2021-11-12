Earlier this year, a planned Pride march in Tblisi was cancelled after violent anti-LGBTQ protests erupted in the Georgian capital. In order to help raise funds to rebuild Tblisi Pride's headquarters, which were destroyed in the attacks, Dutch label Ninamounah released four limited-edition scarves with all proceeds going toward rebuilding efforts.

Related | Ninamounah Models Pose in Hemp Fields

The brand teamed up with queer photographer Matt Lambert's archives on the four fetish prints that celebrate queer intimacy and sex-positivity. Tblisi Pride supports the queer community by means of direct donations, as well as helping with housing and medical costs, all of which have a direct impact on the quality of living of the local community.

On November 11, the brand hosted an exhibition at Stevenson Gallery before heading to Club Church for a night of music and drag performances by Jelle Haen and Lady Bag to celebrate the launch. (Among the four prints are "Pleasure Park," a jigsaw of soft-core images featuring a group of friends and adult performers.)

The scarves are available to order now at Ninamounah's website.

Photos courtesy of Ninamounah

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like