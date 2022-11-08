Nikita Dragun was reportedly arrested at a luxury hotel in Miami Beach on Monday night.

As first reported by TMZ, the 26-year-old beauty influencer was taken into custody on the evening of November 7 at the Goodtime Hotel after authorities responded to a complaint about "someone causing a disturbance and being extremely disorderly at the hotel." According to the police report obtained by outlet, Dragun had been allegedly walking around the pool area naked "for a long period of time." She was also apparently throwing water on hotel staff and security personnel when she was told to stop, which is when the authorities were called.

Following the altercation with Goodtime Hotel employees, the controversial beauty influencer fled back to her room. The Daily Mail also went on to add that when police officers and hotel staffers went to confront her, she was playing loud music and only answered the door after several knocks. She was then told that she would be asked to leave the hotel if she continued to cause a disturbance.

In response, Dragun allegedly slammed the door in their faces before opening it again to ask, "Do you want more?" The report says she then proceeded to swing an open bottle of water, splashing both a cop and security guard.

Dragun now faces a felony charge of battery on a police officer. She was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, before being cuffed and taken to Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Dragun is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

Representatives for Dragun have publicly respond to the allegations or her arrest. The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Goodtime Hotel also have yet to comment. In the meantime though, you can read TMZ's full report about the purported incident here.