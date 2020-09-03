Niecy Nash posted a picture of her surprise wedding to musician Jessica Betts earlier this week, taking the internet by storm with her coming out, engagement and wedding declaration delivered all in one. The image of the newly-minted dynamic duo strolling down the aisle, smiles in hand as their family and friends cheered them on, has become a beacon of light in the dark year that has been 2020.

Now, Nash has released a minute-long video that takes the world inside of that wedding picture. For the first time, fans can see the jovial atmosphere and feel as if they're a part of the event; from watching the lovers share their first wedded kiss, to joining family and friends for a wondrous rendition of the electric slide.

The wedding recap begins with drone footage that shows off the beautiful scene of the ceremony. After getting some looks at their creme and pink ensembles, the camera follows the fun of the ceremony itself. They share a hearty handshake, cut their wedding cake and hop on the dance floor with excited attendees, some of whom wear masks due to the pandemic. The clip ends with the two lovers sharing an energetic dance.

This glimpse of Nash's awesome wedding definitely leaves you wanting more after watching it numerous times. For the full scoop, you'll have to wait until next week when, OUT reports, People will publish an exclusive story about the ceremony.