Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? In a time when artists are electing to postpone their records in light of the coronavirus, multi-talented artist and producer, Nicolas Jaar, is moving up the release of his fifth solo album, Cenizas, to this Friday and is celebrating with a little listening party over on his Twitch channel.

When? 10 PM CET/ 5 EST on Jaar's Twitch channel.

Why Watch? Jaar has been on a roll as of late. Between working with FKA Twigs on her sophomore LP, Magdalene, and releasing an album of mutant house tunes under his Against All Logic alias this past January the producer is currently at the top of his game and is showing no signs of letting up any time soon. A notoriously prolific artist with more side projects than you can probably count, it is always feels like a momentous occasion when Jaar makes a return to his namesake solo project. The follow-up to 2016's politically-inspired Sirens, Cenizas ventures down more ambient avenues with nods to drone and jazz as seen through an experimental electronic lens. It's dark and moody but also strangely beautiful and lush all at the same time, making it one of Jaar's most enigmatic body of work to date.