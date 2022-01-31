Nicola Coughlan has asked fans to stop commenting on her body — either positively or negatively.

The Bridgerton and Derry Girls star shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with the plea, writing, "If you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me. Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

Coughlan went on to say that she totally understands that as an actress, people will have things to say about her and her body, but she’d rather not hear about it if she can help it. She then turned the comments off on the post to hopefully move past this.

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the popular Netflix show Bridgerton, had already made a name for herself in her native Ireland, but it was the streaming show that really brought her into the mainstream.

Since the huge success of the first season, which debuted on Christmas in 2020, Coughlan has found herself on magazine covers, in huge interviews and all over social media. She just shared her cover with Elle UK last week, which may be what prompted her recent Instagram request to stop with the feedback.

In her interview, she spoke of how public her life has become as a famous person. “I went to the pub with my friend a while back and it was like being an animal at the zoo,” Coughlan shared. “People just watching and looking. And I remember one time I was taking my Invisalign [brace] out, and this person was staring me right in the eyes, which was quite weird.”

She added, though, that in general, people are lovely. But even the good comments can weigh on you when you’re hearing them constantly, because how your body looks is not your entire worth.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Coughlan has had to respond to people talking about her weight and her body. In March last year, she tweeted a thread about not discussing women’s bodies in favor of discussing their talent and their work.

“Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love,” she wrote. “It’s so reductive to women when we’re making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards.”