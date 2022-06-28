For his first time at Paris Fashion Week, Gen Z heartthrob Nico Hiraga swapped out the skatepark for a front row seat at the Kenzo show.

The skater-turned-actor, who you might recall from last year's high school comedy Moxie and coming-of-age film Booksmart, flew in from his San Francisco home exclusively for the retro varsity-themed show, which featured preppy college pennants and Kenzo-branded emblems. (He'll next be seen in Netflix's YA rom-com Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between.)

Hiraga and Kenzo both share Japanese heritage — the 24-year-old is half-Japanese, and Kenzo, which was founded by its late namesake Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, is currently designed by Japanese creative director Nigo. For the big day, he was dressed in a yellow Kenzo floral shirt and army green pants with a tiger belt, and he took photos with fellow showgoers Omar Apollo and Jaden Smith.

He documented his first Kenzo show experience exclusively for PAPER in the gallery, below.

Boutta pop outttt!!