Nicki Minaj may not be actually going to the White House to speak to officials about the COVID-19 vaccine as she previously suggested, but that doesn't mean she won't still engage in conversation with those who are there.

CNN reports that the White House has "offered to connect" her with one of the Biden administration's doctors to answer any questions she has about how safe and effective the vaccine is. This comes a day after Minaj claimed she was invited to the White House, tweeting that she would "be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business."

But this was shot down by a White House official who told Fox News, "As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine."

Minaj didn't back down, saying on Instagram, "Do y'all think that I would go on the Internet and lie about being invited to the... White House?"

She continued on, explaining her response to supposedly being asked. "And do you know what I said? I said, 'Well, I would rather not have to travel, can we do something like a [Instagram] Live' and they said that they're open to me choosing a platform to do a Live, but they never have taken that off the table for me to come to the White House," she said.

The entire situation stems from earlier in the week when Minaj revealed why she wasn't attending this year's Met Gala that took place on September 13. She took to Twitter, writing, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Minaj followed it up, writing that the vaccine potentially caused a friend of her cousin's to become infertile because it made his testicles swell and this led to his wedding getting cancelled. This caused an immediate backlash online, not only because that's impossible, but also because her massive platform invites others to be hesitant over vaccinating themselves for this unfounded theory.

Out of all of the people that have spoken up about Minaj's comments, Dr. Fauci has had one of the most important quotes about the situation. "The only way we know to counter mis- and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information and to essentially debunk these kinds of claims, which may be innocent on her part," he said during an interview with CNN. "But she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except [as] a one-off anecdote. And that's not what science is all about."

Minaj has, so far, boldly stuck by her claims.