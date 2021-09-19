It's been a rough week of press for Nicki Minaj ever since she's made unfounded claims about the COVID-19 vaccine. People including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House and the Trinidadian government have been debunking the infamous, now-memed, completely impossible story about her cousin's friend with swollen testicles.

Two journalists have also actually tried to contact Minaj's relatives and her cousin's friend with allegedly enlarged balls. And that didn't sit well with the rapper.

In her Instagram Stories, Minaj reportedly posted the contact details of the journalists with their phone numbers and business cards. She also invited Barbz to spam the reporters, and issued a threat to one of them saying, "Sharlene Rampersad BITCH YOUR DAYS ARE FUCKING NUMBERED YOU DIRTY HOE."

The artist shared screenshots of what appears to be Rampersad trying to coax a relative of Minaj's to speak with her. Minaj claimed that these journalists are "forcing" her family to "hide out." She continued on Instagram, "Threatening my family in Trinidad won't bode well for you."

Since the incident, the publication that Rampersad works for, Guardian Media Limited, shared a statement condemning Minaj's actions. "This is unacceptable and we have taken all measures within our control to ensure her safety and security," they wrote. "At Guardian Media Ltd, we denounced intimidation of journalists in any form."

The other journalist whose contact information was shared was a senior reporter at the Daily Mail. They have yet to give a public response on the matter.