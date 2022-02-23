Nicki Minaj isn't pleased with Philadelphia's Public Health Department.

Back in September 2021, the rapper posted a bizarre post, in which she alleged the COVID-19 vaccine caused her cousin's friend's testicles to swell up, leading to impotency and his fiancée canceling their upcoming wedding.

Needless to say, the claim that was quickly debunked by experts at the time. And now, for some unknown reason, the Philadelphia Public Health Department decided to reignite the conversation by posting a screenshot of Minaj's original claim alongside the side-eye emoji and a retweet of a more recent post deriding people who "speak confidently about something they know nothing about." And Minaj's response?

"They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED," she said in a series of since-deleted tweets, which also accused the Philly Public Health Department of trying to drum up "engagement."

"I've never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics. Have you?," Minaj added, before also responding to a fan saying the agency's tweet was making them start to "believe the conspiracy theorist."

She wrote, “Good job guys. You just convinced more ppl to NOT get the vaccine you want them to get. Yaaaayyyyy. Why TF won’t u just get off MY testicles?”

See the Philadelphia Public Health Department's original tweet below.