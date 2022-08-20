Nicki Minaj is fed up with Kevin Federline and his taste for unnecessary drama.

Earlier this week, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper used the latest episode of her "Queen Radio" show to defend his ex-wife, Britney Spears, against cruel comments made in what she believes is bad faith.

"Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown fucking man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin," she said, referring to her "Till the World Ends" remix collaborator's June wedding with Sam Asghari earlier this summer. "To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down."

"Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved," Minaj continued, before accusing Federline of exploiting Spears' fame for a "constant 'gotcha' moment" that will eventually catch up with him through "karma."

"How dare you encourage this woman's children to be a part of your nonsense?" she asked. "They're kids—they don't know how detrimental this is, but you know," she concluded. "Leave her the fuck alone."

For the past few weeks, the pop icon's ex-husband of three years has been trying to stoke tensions between the two by using their two sons — 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James — as bait, with Federline claiming that neither teen wanted to attend her nuptials to Asghari over her almost-nude social media posts.

Naturally, Spears was quick to express how upset she is over Federline's allegations, writing that his comments were "one word: hurtful" in a recent Instagram Story post.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she continued. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was long before Instagram."

Federline has yet to respond to Minaj. However, you can listen to her talk about it via the original "Queen Radio" broadcast below.

Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears from ex-husband Kevin Federline.



“Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be… How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? Leave her the f*ck alone.”



pic.twitter.com/iH0q5DJrbO — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2022