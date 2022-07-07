After having plead guilty for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California last fall, Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to three years probation and one year of home detention. Additionally, Petty will also pay a fine of $55,000 to a Los Angeles judge as part of the plea agreement.

According to the original federal indictment, Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender with the city of Los Angeles in 2019 within the five day window. Per the New York State Sex Offender registry guidelines, any convicted offender is required to notify the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days of any change of address but Petty did not in this case.

Petty was convicted in New York of first degree attempted rape in 1995. Petty, who was 16 at the time, served four years in prison. The victim, Jennifer Hough, is currently suing Petty for sexual assault and battery in connection to the case. Additionally, Hough is suing Petty and Minaj for harassment, witness intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional distress claiming that associates of the rapper have been attempting to intimidate, harass and bribe her and members of her family to get her to recant. Minaj, who has maintained her husbands innocence, has since been dropped from the lawsuit.

"Woman to woman, this really happened. And I haven't spoken to her since," Hough told The Real back in September regarding her claim that Minaj tried to talk her out of the lawsuit. "Them sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members, and Nicki is the one that personally reached out to me. In regards to helping her, helping them and this situation. And then the threats that I received...the last text that I received was about how I should have taken the money because they're going to use the money to put on my head."

Minaj and Petty moved to California in 2019 shortly after having gotten married, they currently have a two year-old child together.

